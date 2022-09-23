Navratri Garba Filmy Songs From Hit Movies

The season of Garba and Dandiya has arrived. Are you excited about taking part in the Garba festival? Traditional garbas are a thing in a lot of cities around Navratri. If you are looking for a Garba playlist, look no further for here we bring you top songs from Bollywood movies you can groove to during garba.

Check out the top 10 songs:

Chogada from Loveyaatri

Nagada Sang Dhol from Ram Leela

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dhil Bajaa

Boom Padi From Maja Ma

Saawariya

Udi Udi Jaye from Raees

Kamariya

Dholida from Loveyatri

Jhume Re Gori from Gangubai