Navratri Garba Filmy Songs From Hit Movies
The season of Garba and Dandiya has arrived. Are you excited about taking part in the Garba festival? Traditional garbas are a thing in a lot of cities around Navratri. If you are looking for a Garba playlist, look no further for here we bring you top songs from Bollywood movies you can groove to during garba.
Check out the top 10 songs:
Chogada from Loveyaatri
Nagada Sang Dhol from Ram Leela
Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Dhil Bajaa
Boom Padi From Maja Ma
Saawariya
Udi Udi Jaye from Raees
Kamariya
Dholida from Loveyatri
Jhume Re Gori from Gangubai