Navratri Day 9 Puja Vidhi, Color and Naivedyam For Maa Siddhidhatri

Navratri 2022: The last day of Navratri, Maha Navami is observed on October 3. Goddess Durga's ninth form, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped. She is also known as Mahishasuramardini.

What is the colour for Day 9 of Navratri?

Devotees should wear pink colour outfits as it is the auspicious colour for the Mahanavami Tithi of Navratri.

Maa Siddhidhatri Vahana:

Goddess Siddhidatri's vahana is a lion.

Siddhidhatri Significance:

Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability, and Dhatri means giver. She is worshipped on the ninth day of Navaratri and sge fulfills all the divine aspirations.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra:

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah ||

On the ninth day of Navratri, devotees break their nine-day fast and adore Goddess Durga in all of her nine incarnations.

Maa Siddhidhatri Bhog:

Bhog consists of dishes such as halwa, puri, and chana are offered to Maa Siddhidhatri.