Navratri Day 8 Puja Vidhi, Time, Naivedyam and Colour

Navratri 2022: On the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri who is one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga is worshipped. She is the symbol of purity and serenity. She is also known as Vrisharudha since she is mounted on a bull.

Goddess Mahagauri has four hands, two of which are used to hold Trishul and Damru, and the other two are used in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra. Due to her pale complexion, she is compared to a conch, the moon, and the white flower of Kunda.

Devotees should wear Royal Blue coloured outfits as it is the auspicious colour for Navratri Ashtami Tithi.

Mahagauri Vahana:

Goddess Mahagauri's vahana is a bull.

Mahagauri Puja Vidhi:

Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja are the first rituals that are to be performed. During the Puja, nine tiny pots are installed, and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. Some devotees will perform Kanya Puja. During the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi, Sandhi Puja is performed.

Significance Of Mahagauri Puja:

Maa Mahagauri is a symbol of purity, calm, and tranquillity.

Mahagauri Mantras:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthiti।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Bhog:

On the eighth day, recipes made out of coconut can be offered as Bhog.