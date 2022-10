Navratri Day 7 Puja Vidhi, Time and Naivedyam

Navratri 2022: The ongoing nine-day Navratri festival is celebrated with much happiness across the country. The nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped. Each day is dedicated to one avatar of the Goddess. On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped by the devotees of Goddess Durga. This year, the seventh day falls on Sunday, October 2.

Maa Kaalratri also known as Goddess Shubhankari, is portrayed as a destructive form of the goddess because of her dark black appearance, unkempt hair, three eyes, and four hands in the Abhaya and Varada mudras. In her left hand, she carries her astras.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami thithi starts at 7:16 PM on October 1 and ends at 5:17 PM on October 2.

Which colour to wear on the seventh day of Navratri?

Devotees on the seventh day can wear orange clothes. The colour symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees perform Navgraha Puja on the seventh day with rice, bhog, flowers, incense sticks, ganga jal, dry fruits and panchamrita. Some devotees offer jasmine to Maa Kaalratri as they are her favourite flowers.

On the night of Saptami, some devotees do sringar puja as well.

Any prasad made of jaggery can be offered to Maa Kaalratri as bhog.

Maa Kaalratri Mantras to chant:

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Om Devi Kalratryayi Namah Ekveni Japakarnpoora Nagna

Kharaasthita Lamboshthi Karnikakarni

Tailaabhyaktshariirini Vaam Paadollasallohlata

Kantakbhushanaa Bardhan Moordham Dhwaja Krishna Kalratrirbhayankari

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna KharasthitaLamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta ShaririniVamapadollasalloha LatakantakabhushanaVardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena SamsthitaNamastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Karalavandana Ghoram Muktakeshi ChaturbhujamKalaratrim Karalimka Divyam Vidyutamala VibhushitamDivyam Lauhavajra Khadga Vamoghordhva KarambujamAbhayam Varadam Chaiva Dakshinodhvaghah Parnikam MamMahamegha Prabham Shyamam Taksha Chaiva

GardabharudhaGhoradamsha Karalasyam Pinonnata PayodharamSukha Prasanna Vadana Smeranna SaroruhamEvam Sachiyantayet Kalaratrim Sarvakam Samriddhidam

Him Kalaratri Shrim Karali Cha Klim Kalyani KalawatiKalamata Kalidarpadhni Kamadisha KupanvitaKamabijajapanda KamabijaswarupiniKumatighni Kulinartinashini Kula KaminiKlim Hrim Shrim Mantrvarnena Kalakantakaghatini KripamaKripadhara Kripapara Kripagama

