Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi, Naivedhyam and Colour

Navratri 2022: Today is the sixth day of Navratri. Devotees worship Maa Katyayani, who killed the demon king Mahishasura this day. People believe that Maa Katyayani was formed with the energies of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. She is also known as Warrior Goddess.

About Maa Katyayani:

Maa Katyayani rides a lion and is depicted with four hands that carry a lotus flower and sword on the left side and Abhaya and Varada Mudras on the right. Maa Katyayani one of the avatars of Maa Durga and is considered the destroyer of evil.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta starts at 04:37 am and ends at 05:25 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:47 am and end at 12:34 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:09 pm and end at 02:57 pm. The Ravi Yoga will be observed from 06:14 am to 03:11 am on October 2.

Which colour to wear on the sixth day of Navratri?

On the sixth day, it is good to wear grey colour and it is the colour of the day. The colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person free of anger.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi:

Place the idol of Maa Katyayani on a wooden plank and cover it with a red colour cloth. Put fresh flowers and vermillion. Light Diya and offer sweets to the Maa. Chant mantras and offer prayer to the goddess. Devotees can offer food items made of honey as bhog to the Goddess.

Maa Katyayani Mantras to chant:

1) Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

2) Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

