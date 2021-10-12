Navratri Day 6 Maa Katyayini Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Naivedyam And Colors

Oct 12, 2021, 09:58 IST
Today is the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayini and prefer to wear red color as it signifies beauty and fearlessness. Katyayini Maa is known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Katyayini Devi sits on a ferocious lion and has 3 eyes, and 4 hands. She carries a lotus and a sword in her left hand and the right ones are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees need to worship the Kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayini. Puja is done by chanting mantras and at the same time offer flowers to goddess. While worshipping Katyayini, one should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Naivedhyam: Offer honey, jaggery, and roasted Bengal gram as naivedhyam.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantras

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​
Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim
Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami
Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam 
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham
Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.  

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan
Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute 
Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam 
Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute 
Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma 
Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute

