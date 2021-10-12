Navratri Day 6 Maa Katyayini Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Naivedyam And Colors
Today is the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayini and prefer to wear red color as it signifies beauty and fearlessness. Katyayini Maa is known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Katyayini Devi sits on a ferocious lion and has 3 eyes, and 4 hands. She carries a lotus and a sword in her left hand and the right ones are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra.
Puja Vidhi:
Devotees need to worship the Kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayini. Puja is done by chanting mantras and at the same time offer flowers to goddess. While worshipping Katyayini, one should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.
Naivedhyam: Offer honey, jaggery, and roasted Bengal gram as naivedhyam.
Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantras
Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam
Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim
Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami
Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham
Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.
Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path
Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan
Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute
Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute
Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma
Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute