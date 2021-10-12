Navratri Day 6 Maa Katyayini Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Naivedyam And Colors

Today is the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayini and prefer to wear red color as it signifies beauty and fearlessness. Katyayini Maa is known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Katyayini Devi sits on a ferocious lion and has 3 eyes, and 4 hands. She carries a lotus and a sword in her left hand and the right ones are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees need to worship the Kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayini. Puja is done by chanting mantras and at the same time offer flowers to goddess. While worshipping Katyayini, one should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Naivedhyam: Offer honey, jaggery, and roasted Bengal gram as naivedhyam.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantras

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute