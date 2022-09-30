Navratri Day 5 Puja Vidhi, Time Naivedyam to Offer

Navratri 2022: The nine-day festival Navratri is celebrated with much happiness across the country. People worship nine avatars of Maa Durga on each day. Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped each day of Navratri. On the fifth day, Maa Skandamata is worshipped.

Navratri Day 5 Shubhmuhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta begins at 4:37 AM and ends at 5:25 AM on September 30. Abhijit Muhurta starts at 11:47 AM and ends at 12:35 PM.

Flowers To Offer For Maa Skandamata:

On the fifth day, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. It is good to offer yellow coloured flowers to Maa. Gangajal, Kumkum and Ghee can also be offered.

Maa Skandmata Mantras to chant:

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 5 Bhog:

A special bhog made of recipes with bananas is offered to Maa Skandamata.

