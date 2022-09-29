Navratri Day 4 Puja Vidhi, Time and Naivedyam
Navratri 2022: The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Maa Durga. Today is the fourth day and Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Her name refers to - Ku meaning little, Ushma meaning warmth and Anda meaning cosmic egg. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that with just a flicker of the smile of Maa Kushmanda, the entire universe was created. She has eight hands and is also known as the "Ashtabhuja Devi". Maa Kushmanda is worshipped with red colour flowers.
Which Colour Dress To Wear On Fourth Day Of Navratri:
On the 4th day of Navratri 2022, devotees can wear yellow colour clothes.
Navratri Day 4 Shubh Muhurat:
According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi starts at 1:27 AM, September 29, and ends on 12:08 AM, September 30. Brahma Muhurta begins at 4:37 AM and lasts till 5:25 AM on September 29. The Abhijit Muhurta will begin from 11:47 AM to 12:35 AM.
First, offer prayer to Lord Ganesha and then offer prayer to Maa Kushmanda. Shringaar samagri such as sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, and anklets are also offered to Maa Kushmanda. Then chant mantras for Maa Kushmanda.
Mantras To Chant For Maa Kushmanda:
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥
Maa Chandraghanta Aarti lyrics:
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Maiyya Aarti Teri Gaate
Kushmanda Mahamaya
Hum Tumko Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Hey Jagdamba Dayamayi
Aadi Swaroopa Maa
Dev, Rishi, Muni, Gyaani
Gun Tere Gaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Kar Brahmand Ki Rachana
Kushmanda Kehlaye
Ved Purana Bhawani
Sab Yehi Batalate,
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Surya Loka Nivasini
Tumko Koti Pranam
Sammukh Tere Paap Air Dosh Na Tik Paate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Ashta Bujhe Maa Shakti
Simha Vahini Hai Tu
Bhav Sindhu Se Tarte
Darshan Jo Paate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhiyan
Haath Tere Mata
Paa Jate Hain Sahaj Hi
Jo Tumko Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Shashtra Vidhi Se Vidhibhat
Jo Pujan Karte
Aadi Shakti Jag Janani
Teri Daya Pate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Nav Durgon Mein Maiyya
Chautha Sthaan Tera
Chauthe Navratre Ko
Bhakt Tujhe Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Aadhi Vyaadhi Sab Harke
Sukh Samruddhi Do
Hey Jagdamba Bhawani
Itni Daya Chahte
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Kushmanda Ji Ki Aarti
Jo Koi Gaave
Kahat Shivanand Swami
Manvanchhit Phal Paave
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Navratri Day 4 Bhog: Offer malpua, halwa and curd for Maa Kushmanda as bhog.
