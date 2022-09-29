Navratri Day 4 Puja Vidhi, Time and Naivedyam

Navratri 2022: The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Maa Durga. Today is the fourth day and Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Her name refers to - Ku meaning little, Ushma meaning warmth and Anda meaning cosmic egg. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that with just a flicker of the smile of Maa Kushmanda, the entire universe was created. She has eight hands and is also known as the "Ashtabhuja Devi". Maa Kushmanda is worshipped with red colour flowers.

Which Colour Dress To Wear On Fourth Day Of Navratri:

On the 4th day of Navratri 2022, devotees can wear yellow colour clothes.

Navratri Day 4 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi starts at 1:27 AM, September 29, and ends on 12:08 AM, September 30. Brahma Muhurta begins at 4:37 AM and lasts till 5:25 AM on September 29. The Abhijit Muhurta will begin from 11:47 AM to 12:35 AM.

First, offer prayer to Lord Ganesha and then offer prayer to Maa Kushmanda. Shringaar samagri such as sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, and anklets are also offered to Maa Kushmanda. Then chant mantras for Maa Kushmanda.

Mantras To Chant For Maa Kushmanda:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Maa Chandraghanta Aarti lyrics:

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Maiyya Aarti Teri Gaate

Kushmanda Mahamaya

Hum Tumko Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Hey Jagdamba Dayamayi

Aadi Swaroopa Maa

Dev, Rishi, Muni, Gyaani

Gun Tere Gaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Kar Brahmand Ki Rachana

Kushmanda Kehlaye

Ved Purana Bhawani

Sab Yehi Batalate,

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Surya Loka Nivasini

Tumko Koti Pranam

Sammukh Tere Paap Air Dosh Na Tik Paate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Ashta Bujhe Maa Shakti

Simha Vahini Hai Tu

Bhav Sindhu Se Tarte

Darshan Jo Paate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhiyan

Haath Tere Mata

Paa Jate Hain Sahaj Hi

Jo Tumko Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Shashtra Vidhi Se Vidhibhat

Jo Pujan Karte

Aadi Shakti Jag Janani

Teri Daya Pate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Nav Durgon Mein Maiyya

Chautha Sthaan Tera

Chauthe Navratre Ko

Bhakt Tujhe Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Aadhi Vyaadhi Sab Harke

Sukh Samruddhi Do

Hey Jagdamba Bhawani

Itni Daya Chahte

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Kushmanda Ji Ki Aarti

Jo Koi Gaave

Kahat Shivanand Swami

Manvanchhit Phal Paave

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Navratri Day 4 Bhog: Offer malpua, halwa and curd for Maa Kushmanda as bhog.

