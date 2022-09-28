Navratri Day 3 Puja Vidhi, Time and Naivedyam

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one form of Maa Durga. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati and she is the symbol of fearlessness and courage. Maa Chandraganta is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi.

Devotees can wear Royal Blue outfits on this day and they believe that this colour symbolizes richness and serenity.

Navratri Day 3 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta starts at 04:36 am and ends at 05:24 am on this day. The Vijaya Muhurta lasts from 02:11 pm to 02:59 pm. Additionally, the Amrit Kaal will stay from 09:12 pm to 10:47 pm, and Ravi Yoga lasts from 05:52 am on September 29 to 06:13 am on September 29.

Place the idol on puja sthaan and bathe it with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Dress the Goddess in gold-coloured clothes and offer her yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit and mishri.

Godess Chandraghanta Mantra to chant:

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Goddess Chandraghanta Stuti:

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo nama

Maa Chandraghanta Bhog:

On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Devotees offer prasad made of Kheer.

