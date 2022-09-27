Navratri Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini Mantras to Chant, Puja Vidhi and Time

Navratri 2022: The second day of Navratri is celebrated today. On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. Maa Brahmacharini is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form today. She walks barefoot, wears white garb, and carries a Jap Mala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left.

The colour for today is red and it symbolizes passion and love.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Puja Vidhi, Samagri and Shubh Muhurat:

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 3:08 am on September 27 and end at 2:28 am on September 28. The Brahma Muhurat is from 4:36 am to 5:24 am, and the Abhijit Muhurat lasts from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini along with Lord Shiva. Pour milk, curd, melted butter, honey, and sugar on the idol and then offer flowers, akshat, sandalwood and bhog made of sugar, mishri and panchamrit. Then offer jasmine, betelnuts, and cloves.

Maa Brahmacharini Mantras to chant:

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Mantra

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

Dadhaana Karpadmaabhyam

Akshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi

Brahmachaarinyanuttama

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Japamala Kamandalu Dhara Brahmacharini Shubham॥

Gauravarna Swadhishthanasthita Dwitiya Durga Trinetram।

Dhawala Paridhana Brahmarupa Pushpalankara Bhushitam॥

Parama Vandana Pallavaradharam Kanta Kapola Pina।

Payodharam Kamaniya Lavanayam Smeramukhi Nimnanabhi Nitambanim॥

