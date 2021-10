Navratri Day 1 Goddess Shailputri Pooja Time And Vidhanam, Mantras To Chant, Prasadam

The first day of Navratri is celebrated as Shardiya Navratri 2021 and it begins on October 9. On each day of Navratri, nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri and the meaning of her name is Shail means mountain and Putri mean daughter and the overall meaning is the daughter of the mountains. Goddess Shailputri is considered to be a devi of root chakra or Muladhara Chakra.

Shailputri Puja Shubh Muhurat:

Abhijeet Muhurat -11:56 AM to 12:11 PM

Vijay Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM

Godhuli Muhurat - 7:09 PM to 7:34 PM

Shailputri Puja Vidhi:

First, pray to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Light a lamp (with ghee or mustard or sesame oil) and place it on the altar.

Here are the mantras to chant - Shailputri Mantras:

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Shailputri Aarti Lyrics

Shailputri Maa bail par sawar, kare Devta jayjaykar

Shiv Shankar ki priya Bhawani, Teri mahima kisine na jani

Parvati tu Uma kehlave, Jo tujhe simare so sukh pave

Riddhi Siddhi parwan kare tu, daya kare dhanwan kare tu

Somwar ko Shiv sang pyari, Aarti teri jisne utari

Uski sagari aas puja do, sagare dukh takleef mila do

Ghee ka sundar deep jalake, gola gari ka bhog lagake

Shraddha Bhav se mantra gayein, prem sahit phir sheesh jhukaye

Jay Giriraj Kishori Ambe, Shiv mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe

Manokamna purna keri do, bhakt sada sukh sampatti bhar do.

Prasadam:

Prasadam:

On this day, offer the prasad made of Desi Ghee and seek the blessings of Maa Shailputri who embodies the power of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.