Navratri Bhog From Day 1 to Day 9

The holy festival Navratri starts on September 26th and will end on October 5th. During the nine days, different avatars of Goddess Durga - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped. On each day, a special prasad is made for Maa Durga.

Day 1 - Maa Shailputri:

On the first day, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. So recipes made out of Ghee are offered to Maa Durga.

Day 2 - Maa Brahmacharini:

On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. A bog of sugar is offered to Maa Brahmacharini.

Day 3 - Maa Chandraghanta:

Devotees offer Kheer as prasad on the third day of Navratri.

Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda:

On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Devotees recite shlokas and offer Malpua as bhog.

Day 5 - Maa Skandmata:

Devotees offer bananas as prasad to Maa Skandmata on the fifth day of Navratri.

Day 6 - Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of the festival. A bhog made of honey is offered to the Goddess.

Day 7 - Maa Kaalratri:

On the seventh day, devotees make prasad out of Jaggery and offer it as bhog to Maa Kaalratri.

Day 8 - Goddess Mahagauri:

Bhog made of Coconut is offered to Goddess Mahagauri on the eighth day of Navratri.

Day 9 - Maa Siddhidatri:

Devotees offer Goddess a bhog of til or sesame seeds on the ninth day of Navratri.

