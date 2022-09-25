Navratri 2022 Start and End Date, Colors For Each Day According to Goddess Durga Forms
Navratri is a combination of two Sanskrit words ‘Nava,’ which means nine, and ‘Ratri,’ which means night. This festival is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. This year, the festival starts on September 26 and ends on 5 October.
Here is the list of colours for each day according to Goddess Durga's forms:
Navratri Day 1: White
Navratri Day 2: Red
Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue
Navratri Day 4: Yellow
Navratri Day 5: Green
Navratri Day 6: Grey
Navratri Day 7: Orange
Navratri Day 8: Peacock green
Navratri Day 9: Pink
Goddess we worship:
Day 1: Maa Shailaputri
Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini
Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta
Day 4: Maa Kushmanda
Day 5: Maa Skandmata
Day 6: Maa Katyayani
Day 7: Maa Kaalratri
Day 8: Maa Mahagauri
Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri
Navratri Bhog:
Day 1 - Desi Ghee
Day 2 - Sugar
Day 3 - Sweets made of milk
Day 4 - Malpua
Day 5 - Bananas
Day 6 - Honey
Day 7 - Jaggery
Day 8 - Coconut
Day 9 - Til
