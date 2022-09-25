Navratri 2022 Start and End Date, Colors For Each Day According to Goddess Durga Forms

Navratri is a combination of two Sanskrit words ‘Nava,’ which means nine, and ‘Ratri,’ which means night. This festival is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. This year, the festival starts on September 26 and ends on 5 October.

Here is the list of colours for each day according to Goddess Durga's forms:

Navratri Day 1: White

Navratri Day 2: Red

Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

Navratri Day 5: Green

Navratri Day 6: Grey

Navratri Day 7: Orange

Navratri Day 8: Peacock green

Navratri Day 9: Pink

Goddess we worship:

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Day 5: Maa Skandmata

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

Day 7: Maa Kaalratri

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Navratri Bhog:

Day 1 - Desi Ghee

Day 2 - Sugar

Day 3 - Sweets made of milk

Day 4 - Malpua

Day 5 - Bananas

Day 6 - Honey

Day 7 - Jaggery

Day 8 - Coconut

Day 9 - Til

