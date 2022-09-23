Navratri 2022: Daywise Colors And Their Significance

Dasara is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and it is celebrated for nine days. The festival starts on September 26, and it will be concluding on October 5. The festival is to mark the victory of good over evil. During Dasara, people worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The first day of Navratri is for Mata Shailputri and the list continues - Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri on the ninth day. Each avatar of Maa Durga is connected with a different colour and has significance.

Here is the list of days, colours, and significance.

Navratri Day 1: Yellow - The colour represents brightness and happiness

Navratri Day 2: Green - The colour symbolises for new beginnings and growth

Navratri Day 3: Grey - The colour stands for zeal and determination to destroy evil.

Navratri Day 4: Orange - The colour represents brightness, knowledge, and tranquillity

Navratri Day 5: White - The colour stands for purity, peace, and meditation

Navratri Day 6: Red - The colour symbolises beauty and fearlessness

Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue - The colour represents immense power and divine energy

Navratri Day 8: Pink - The colour is for hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment

