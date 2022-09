Navratri 2022 Dates and Puja Time: Check Shubh Muhurat to Worship Durga

Navratri - A festival that is celebrated for nine days. This year, Dasara starts on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and concludes on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan. It is one of the most important festivals and it marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in different avatars in our homes.

Here is the list of dates, festivals and tithi

September 26 - Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailaputri Puja - Pratipada

September 27 - Maa Brahmcharini Puja - Dwitiya

September 28 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja - Tritiya

September 29 - Maa Kushmanda Puja - Chaturthi

September 30 - Maa Skandamata Puja - Panchami

October 1 - Maa Katyayani Puja - Shashthi

October 2 - Maa Kalratri Puja - Saptami

October 3 - Maa Maha Gauri Puja - Ashtami

October 4 - Maa Siddhidatri Puja - Navami

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Date:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 03:22 AM on September 26, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 03:09 AM on September 27, 2022

Mantras to chant during Navratri:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||