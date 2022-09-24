Navratri 2022: 9 Avatars of Goddess Durga

This year, Navratri is going to be celebrated with much joy and happiness. The festival is a nine-day long auspicious festival and during these days, devotees keep fast and offer their prayers to Maa Durga. Navratri will start on September 26 and will end on 5th October. Nine avatars of Goddess Durga will be worshipped each day. Here is the list of nine avatars of Goddess Durga.

Maa Shailputri

Maa Brahmcharini

Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Kushmanda

Maa Skandmata

Maa Katyayani

Maa Kaalratri

Maa Mahagauri

Maa Siddhidatri

Maa Shailputri:

Devotees worship Goddess Shailputri on the first day. It is believed that she has two hands and carries Trishul in the right hand and the lotus flower in the left hand. Shail means the mountain and that's why Goddess is known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.

Maa Brahmcharini:

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She also has two hands and she carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand. People believe that Lord Mangal who provides all good fortunes is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini.

Maa Chandraghanta:

Devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. It is believed that she wears a semi-circular moon on her forehead which looks like a bell. So, she is called Chandra-ghanta and she sits on the tigress.

Maa Kushmanda:

Maa Kushmanda is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi because she has eight hands. She can live inside the sun and is believed that the glow and radiance of her body are as shining as that of sun.

Maa Skandmata:

Maa Skandmata is depicted with four hands and carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds a baby Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Katyayani:

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. She has four hands and rides on a lion. She also carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hand in Abhaya and Varada Mudras.

Maa Kaalratri:

On the seventh day, devotees worship Goddess Kaalratri who is also known as Goddess Shubhankari. She has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey.

Maa Mahagauri:

On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. It is said that Goddess Shailputri at the age of sixteen was extremely beautiful and was blessed with a fair complexion. So, she is known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is also known as Shwetambardhara as she wore white clothes only.

Maa Siddhidatri:

Maa Siddhidatri is a form of Ardhnarishwar as she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva. She has four hands and sits on a lotus.