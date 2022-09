Navaratri Day 1 Avatar Shailputri Mantras, Pooja Vidhi, Time Naivedyam

Navaratri Day 1 Avatar Shailputri Puja, Prasadam : It's Navratri... The first day of Navratri started on September 26 and the festival ends on October 5. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. "Shail" means mountain and "Putri" means daughter and Shailputri means the daughter of the mountains. Goddess Shailputri is considered to be a Devi of root chakra or Muladhara Chakra.

Shubh Muharat For Puja:

For the Kalash Sthapna or Ghatsthapana, the auspicious time is from 06:11 AM to 07:51 AM and the Ghatsthapna Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM. Navratri 2022 Pratipada Tithi starts at 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022, and end at 03:08 AM on Sep 27, 2022.

Shailputri Puja Vidhanam:

First, offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and light the lamp either with ghee or mustard or sesame oil and place it on the altar. Chant Shailputri Mantras

Maa Shailputri Puja Mantra:

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Maa Shailputri Dhyan Mantra:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Shailputri Aarti Lyrics:

Shailputri Maa bail par sawar, kare Devta jayjaykar

Shiv Shankar ki priya Bhawani, Teri mahima kisine na jani

Parvati tu Uma kehlave, Jo tujhe simare so sukh pave

Riddhi Siddhi parwan kare tu, daya kare dhanwan kare tu

Somwar ko Shiv sang pyari, Aarti teri jisne utari

Uski sagari aas puja do, sagare dukh takleef mila do

Ghee ka sundar deep jalake, gola gari ka bhog lagake

Shraddha Bhav se mantra gayein, prem sahit phir sheesh jhukaye

Jay Giriraj Kishori Ambe, Shiv mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe

Manokamna purna keri do, bhakt sada sukh sampatti bhar do.

Colour to wear and Naivedhyam:

It is good to wear white coloured clothes. On the first day of Navratri,make prasad out of Desi Ghee.