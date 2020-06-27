CHENNAI: As outrage continues against police brutality in India, netizens have compared the killings of the father-son duo, Jayaraj and Bennix, to that of George Floyd's murder in the US that sparked massive protests in the West.

Activist and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani compared the incident to the killing of African-American man George Floyd in the US.

"Dear Bollywood celebrities, have you heard what happened in Tamil Nadu or does your instagram activism only extend for other countries? The George Floyds of India are far too many. The story of such police violence & sexual abuse is just heartbreaking," Mevani tweeted.

Not just Mevani, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra also asked for #JusticeForJayarajAndBennicks.

"Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks (sic)," she wrote.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tweeted about the incident and wrote, "Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family (sic)."

P Jayaraj and his son Bennix were arrested for ''violating'' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop in Thoothukodi (earlier called as Tuticorin) district of Tamil Nadu. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23. Their relatives alleged that they were severely thrashed by police personnel at Sathankulam police station. They further alleged that Bennix was sodomised.

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Traders had downed shutters, protests were held.

The Madras High Court had also sought a report from police.

The State Director General of Police later issued fresh guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures to govern arrests.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said all those responsible for the alleged ''barbarity'' should get tough punishment and his party would support all legal action for it. Expressing sympathies to wife of Jayaraj, he announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family by the DMK.