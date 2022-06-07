New Delhi: Will she, won’t she? Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was tested positive for coronavirus disease on June 2, may not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. She was summoned by the ED to appear before them on June 8 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

As per the PTI report, the Congress party sources said Gandhi’s latest RT-PCR report is not Covid negative and she is still in self-isolation. The Congress leader has reportedly sought more time from the probe agency as she is yet to recover from the coronavirus disease.

The ED had asked the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to depose on June 2 but the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad constituency in Kerala had sought a fresh date as he was on a foreign tour. The central agency later asked him to appear on June 13 at its headquarters in central Delhi.

The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders including Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds. The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.

The federal agency wants to record the statements of Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, the Congress has termed the ED summons as ‘politics of revenge’. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said, “This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country.”

Surjewala added that the “National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose.”

