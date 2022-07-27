National Herald Case: ED Concludes Third Round of Questioning Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday concluded its third round of questioning

Congress party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

According to media reports, the officers probed Sonia Gandhi for over three hours on the third day of her deposition.

Congress party workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged protests in Delhi against the interrogation and were detained by the police.

The ED is investigating alleged financial irregularities in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by the Young Indian Private Limited, where Sonia Gandhi holds 38 per cent of the shares and is a director.

In 2010, the Associated Journals Limited had 1,057 shareholders. It incurred losses, and its holdings were transferred to Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL) in 2011, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the board of directors.

