National Doctors' Day: Reel Life Heroes Hail Efforts of Real Life Superheroes

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year. This day is observed to commemorate former Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth and death anniversary. In July 1991, the country celebrated the first National Doctor's Day.

The day is dedicated to all doctors and healthcare workers who have risked their lives to serve the people. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us once again of the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers all over the world. Doctor's Day is observed on various dates around the world.

Various Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others, thanked the doctors. From Tollywood, Superstar Mahesh Babu, and others, took to the respective social media handles to express their gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity for their selfless service.

On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity pic.twitter.com/ubUHAUSk1C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always 🙏🙏🙏#DoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/zRcQHRtWQi — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 1, 2021

Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us,,,for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families ,,while your own were praying for your return.

Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health.

Happy Doctors Day. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 1, 2021

Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation.

We are and will be, forever indebted to you.

Thank you🙏🏼

Happy #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/qoBNCloO7z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 1, 2021

Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty🙏

Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise.#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/zdNxq2TYq8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 1, 2021

Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you 🙏❤️ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021