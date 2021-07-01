National Doctors' Day: Reel Life Heroes Hail Efforts of Real Life Superheroes

Jul 01, 2021, 16:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year. This day is observed to commemorate former Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth and death anniversary. In July 1991, the country celebrated the first National Doctor's Day.

The day is dedicated to all doctors and healthcare workers who have risked their lives to serve the people. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us once again of the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers all over the world. Doctor's Day is observed on various dates around the world.

Various Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others, thanked the doctors. From Tollywood, Superstar Mahesh Babu, and others, took to the respective social media handles to express their gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity for their selfless service.

