National Doctor’s Day 2021: Know Date, Significance, History And More

National Doctor's Day 2021: This unique day is devoted to healthcare workers all around the world and is celebrated on July 1st.

"Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients." Carl Jung's quote has never made more sense than it does now. No matter how much we recognise or appreciate our doctors and healthcare professionals for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be difficult to repay what they have done for the country.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, several heroes in white lab coats saved us from this terrible illness while putting their lives at risk. As a result, National Doctor's Day is observed to recognise and honour doctors for their services to humanity. On July 1 National Doctor's Day was created for the first time in the year 1991, and it has been observed yearly since then.

Here's all you need to know about National Doctor's Day 2021, including its history, meaning, and more. Check it out.

National Doctor’s Day: History and significance

This unique day is observed on July 1 in India to honour the famous doctor, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who also served as West Bengal's second Chief Minister. Dr Roy, who was born on July 1, 1882, and died on July 1, 1962, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for his outstanding accomplishments.

Doctor’s day in different countries

Doctor's Day is observed not just in India, but also in other nations on different dates. It is commemorated on the 30th of March in the United States, on the 3rd of December in Cuba, and on the 23rd of August in Iran. Doctor's Day was first honoured in the US state of Georgia in March 1933. This day was commemorated by sending cards to doctors and laying flowers on the graves of those who had passed away.