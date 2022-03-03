The National Centre For The Performing Arts Welcomes March With An Exciting Range Of Events!

Leopoldstadt - by Tom Stoppard

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Wednesday, 2nd and Wednesday, 9th March - 6.00 pm

Tickets: Rs.360/- (Members) Rs.400/- (Public)

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning new play Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. It is directed by Patrick Marber. At the beginning of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria. But Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl, has moved up in the world. We follow his family’s story across half a century, passing through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. A company of 40 actors represent each generation of the family in this epic, but intimate play. Filmed live on stage in London’s West End, Leopoldstadt called ‘magnificent’ by The Independent should not be missed.

Cinderella

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Thursday, 3rd March - 6.00 pm

Tickets: Rs.450/- (Members) Rs.500/- (Public)

Inspired by the fairy tale, Cendrillon, Cinderella follows the story of a young woman who is forced to act as a servant to her mean stepfather and ungrateful stepsisters. ... Finally, the Prince finds Cinderella at her home, back in servant's clothes. She leaves with the Prince and becomes the new Princess.

O Gaanewali: Celebrating the Works of Women Performers of North India

Featuring Avanti Patel, Rutuja Lad, Akshay Jadhav, Vanraj Shastri & Dnyaneshwar Sonawane

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Thursday, 4rd March - 6.30 pm

Tickets: Rs.180/- (Members) Rs.200/- (Public)

The story of tawaifs or the women entertainers is indeed heartrending. Though highly skilled at their art, they are often tainted as prostitutes and sex workers. Unfortunately, even the history doesn't credit them enough for their immense contribution in preserving and nurturing India’s diverse musical repertoire of genres ranging from khayal, thumri and dadra, to hori, jhoola, chaiti, ghazal, and many more.

Presented around the international women’s day, this musical presentation seeks to highlight the consummate musicality of songstresses of yesteryears, also bringing to the fore their history, including some readings of anecdotes shared by them.

Conceptualised and led by Avanti Patel, a multi-faceted vocalist, the inspired group of young artistes pay a fitting tribute to a significant aspect of our cultural legacy.

Fierce, Free & Fabulous

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: Saturday, 5th March - 6.30 pm

Tickets: Rs.750, 600 & 375/- (Members)

Rs.1,000, 800 & 500/- (Public)

Women rule. And these divas rule the music scene; from musicals and original soundtracks to some of the most iconic ad jingles, you have heard them and even know them. Watch Samantha Noella, Shazneen Arethna, Suzanne D’mello and Eden Alexander pay a grand tribute to the fierce, free and fabulous women of music. With hits from Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Rihanna, The Bangles, Chaka Khan, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé to Gloria Gaynor, Eurythmics, Cyndi Lauper, Alannah Myles, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Amy Winehouse and more, there is no better way to celebrate this Women’s Day.

Dr. Anandibai - Like, Comment, Share

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Saturday, 5th March – 7:00 pm

Tickets: Rs.450,Members) 500/- (Public)

Anandibai Joshi, India’s first female physician, was a trailblazer. Despite being married to a man twenty years elder to her, who was also a hypocrite showing off his liberal attitude, Anandibai defied the prevailing patriarchal conventions and set sail to America to become the first Indian female MD physician in the year 1886. Her’s was not an ordinary feat. Her achievement paved the way for Indian females to see themselves beyond the household. It freed them from the shackles of restrictions and compulsions. It proved that females could have an identity other than that of a mother, wife, and daughter. That she can be her own being. An individual. It’s been 150 years since then. Have things really changed? Are the Indian women free? Free from the drudgery of the household chores? Is she free to think of her own desires, wishes, and needs? Is she free from her constant need for validation and approval from the men in her life? Yes, there has been progress. In terms of education, careers, lifestyle choices but can we say the same about our attitude and our mindset? "Dr. Anandibai - Like, Comment, Share" - Play tries to answer these questions.

Written by Gita Manek

Directed by Manoj Shah

Performed by Manasi Joshi

Adbhut

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Sunday, 6th March – 4:30m and 7:00 pm

Tickets: Rs.450,Members) 500/- (Public)

Adbhut literally meaning 'incredible' is about all the 'so called' little things that somehow become credible and mundane as we grow up! All it needs is a game format of active audience participation for the community to come together and laugh, choke and cry over a list of highly personal memories that somehow magically have a universal resonance. Some of these memories may or may not always be uplifting and motivating, but the eternal magic of live performance and looking into the eyes of each other in the community makes not just the act worth watching but also, life worth living.

Written by Satchit Puranik

Directed by Manoj Shah

Performed by Devaki

UnErase’s Women’s Day Special!

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: Tuesday, 8th March– 8.00 pm

Tickets: Rs.405/- (Members) Rs.450/- (Public)

This year, celebrate International Women’s Day with some heart-warming poetry and stories by UnErase Poetry. As they turn five, UnErase Poetry are back with their flagship event, the UnErase Women’s Day Special, celebrating women and breaking gender norms. From stories of gender to tales of sexuality, from poetry that brings us closer together to words that inspire and empower, this presentation is about the journey.

Performers: Mallika Dua, Vanika Sangtani, Nivedita Chandra, Priyanshi Bansal, Mahek Jangda, Jidnya Sujata, Helly Shah, Taranjit Kaur, Priya Malik, Sainee Raj, Aranya Johar & Nidhi Narwal

Music by Abhin Joshi & Samuel Pandya

Host: Simar Singh