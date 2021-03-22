National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd - NBCC Recruitment 2021: Where to Apply
NBCC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 35 Management Trainee Posts @nbccindia.com
National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Persons who are interested in the above vacancies are required to fill in the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) Application Form which can be downloaded through the link given below from 22 March 2021 and the last date for the Receipt of Online Application is 21 April 2021.
NBCC has issued a job notification for the post of Management Trainee. The official notification has been released. B.Tech/B.E pass can apply for these job openings. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria alone can apply on the official website @nbccindia.gov.in.
Persons who are interested in the vacancies mentioned above can complete the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) Application Form. The last date for the receipt of the Online Application is 21 April 2021.
Job Summary:
Notification
Notification Date
Mar 22, 2021
Last Date of Submission
Apr 21, 2021
City
New Delhi
State
Delhi
Country
India
Organization
National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited
Education Qualifications
Other Qualifications
Functional
Other Functional Area
Important Dates:
Starting of Online Registration of Applications: 22 March 2021
Closing of Online Registration of Applications: 21 April 2021
National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) Management Trainee Details:
Management Trainee (Civil) (E-1): 25 Posts
Management Trainee (Electrical) (E-1): 10 Posts
Eligibility: Management Trainee Job
Management Trainee (Civil) (E-1): Full-time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Age Limit: 29 years as of 21 April 2021.
Management Trainee (Electrical) (E-1): Full-Time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Age Limit: 29 years as of 21 April 2021.
Links:
Official Notification Download Here - Click Here
Application Link - Click Here
Official Website - Click Here
How to Apply
Those who are interested in the jobs should submit the filled-in application form of National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC). Job aspirants are required to apply online. The relevant link for the online application will be made available from 10:00 hrs on 22 March 2021 under the head “CAREER within Human Resources” on NBCC's official website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. Final Online submission of application will be open till 17:00 hrs on 21 April 2021. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.