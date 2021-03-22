National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd - NBCC Recruitment 2021: Where to Apply

National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Persons who are interested in the above vacancies are required to fill in the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) Application Form which can be downloaded through the link given below from 22 March 2021 and the last date for the Receipt of Online Application is 21 April 2021.

Job Summary:

Important Dates:

Starting of Online Registration of Applications: 22 March 2021

Closing of Online Registration of Applications: 21 April 2021

National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) Management Trainee Details:

Management Trainee (Civil) (E-1): 25 Posts

Management Trainee (Electrical) (E-1): 10 Posts

Eligibility: Management Trainee Job

Management Trainee (Civil) (E-1): Full-time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Age Limit: 29 years as of 21 April 2021.

Management Trainee (Electrical) (E-1): Full-Time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Age Limit: 29 years as of 21 April 2021.

Links:

Official Notification Download Here - Click Here

Application Link - Click Here

Official Website - Click Here

How to Apply

Those who are interested in the jobs should submit the filled-in application form of National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC). Job aspirants are required to apply online. The relevant link for the online application will be made available from 10:00 hrs on 22 March 2021 under the head “CAREER within Human Resources” on NBCC's official website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. Final Online submission of application will be open till 17:00 hrs on 21 April 2021. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.