Nashik Shame: Shelter Home Staffer Arrested for Raping Minor Girls

Nashik: The operator of private hostel has been accused of raping minor girls including five minors here, the police said. Nashik police on Sunday said a 14-year-old girl was raped by the operator of the shelter home at Gyanbdeep Gurukul Aadharshram, ANI reported. Later, five more girls staying in the hostel at Mhasrul Shivra came forward to speak about the sexual harassment they were made to go through.

Reports suggest that on November 24, a minor girl of the ashram complained to the police against the director of the ashram, Harshal More of raping her, after which the accused was arrested. The police have pressed charges against Harshal under POCSO and SC, ST Act. The accused has been sent to custody till November 30.

During its investigation, five out of 15 girl students said the director of the ashram would allegedly sexually exploit them, ANI reported DCP Kiran Kumar Chavan.



As per reports, the first incident at the children’s shelter home in Nashik took place on October 13 but it only came to light on November 23.

“In view of the serious nature of the crime, we decided to register separate FIRs on the complaints of five more rape survivors. The FIRs were registered with the same Mhasrul police station on Saturday,” DCP Kiran Kumar Chavan said.

Also Read: PM Modi Lauds Telangana Weaver for Sending a Surprise Gift