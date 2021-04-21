Nashik Oxygen Tanker Leak Kills 22 COVID Patients

In a tragic incident that occurred in Nashik, Maharashtra today, 22 patients lost their lives. These patients were put on a ventilator and needed oxygen supply but after the tank leaked outside the hospital, the supply to these patients was interrupted.

Speaking on the matter, the district collector Suraj Mandhare confirmed the death of 22 patients and said that it was a result of an oxygen tank leak at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. This hospital is completely dedicated to treating Covid patients. Out of all the patients admitted here, at least 150 of them were on ventilators or constant oxygen supply. The sudden interruption in the supply resulted in their death.



Screengrab from Video: Jagan Patimeedi



A video shared on social media shows the tanker leaking and engulfing the area in white smoke. The tank was supposed to supply oxygen to the patients but as it leaked, the supply was interrupted. This was the reason for the deaths. As the patients were struggling and panting, their family members stood there in bewilderment, not knowing what to do. Fire trucks arrived at the scene and tried to stop the leak by spraying water.

Currently, there are 80 patients in critical condition and need oxygen. Out of this, 30 have been rushed to other hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave condolences to the families in a tweet. “The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” read the post.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope extended condolences to the victims’ families and said that the government will look into the matter. The investigation is being carried out now. A spokesperson from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said that the victims’ families will be given ₹ 5 lakh each as compensation.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray as well tweeted and called for an investigation. “The mishap at Zakir Hussain Hospital is very unfortunate. We all share the grief that the families are experiencing. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and all the officials are connected with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This regrettable incident will be carefully investigated.”