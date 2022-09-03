Narottam Mishra Calls Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseruddin Shah Sleeper Cells Of Tukde Tukde Gang

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra termed Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Naseeruddin Shah are the sleeper cells of the tukde-tukde gang after Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi broke down during an interview while talking about the release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case.

He said, "The case is..this Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah are sleeper cells of the tukde tukde gang. They did not say anything about the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan. In Jharkhand, our daughter has been set on fire. But did they say anything? Only when something happens in BJP-ruled states, they issue statements."

He said, "It is when something happens in BJP-ruled states that Naseeruddin Shah gets scared to stay in this country. Then there is this award-wapsi gang who will become active and scream their lungs out. How can they claim to be secular? Now everyone knows the truth of these persons."

In an interview, Shabana Azmi said, "Shouldn’t we be shouting from the rooftops so that justice is done to this person? And the women who are feeling unsafe in this country, women who face the threat of rape every day – shouldn’t they get some sense of security? What do I answer my children, my grandchildren? What can I say to Bilkis? I am ashamed."

It is all known knowledge that the release of the convicts drew nationwide outrage and the issue reached the Supreme Court which sought a response from the Gujarat government.

