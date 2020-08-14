NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi has become the longest serving non-Congress prime minister and the fourth longest serving overall.

"Today, PM Narendra Modi becomes the fourth longest serving PM in the history of India! He now also holds the distinction of being the longest serving non-Congress PM. Vajpayee ji served for 2,268 days, with all his terms put together. Today PM Modi has surpassed that duration," BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

The longest-serving Prime Minister of India is Jawaharlal Nehru, who spent over 16 years in office and died while still holding the position. His daughter Indira Gandhi holds the second-longest tally, and is followed Manmohan Singh. Modi is the fourth longest-serving prime minister.

Modi leaves behind his own party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has so far held the record. Modi has now been in office for over six years, winning back-to-back terms with 282 and 303 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Among India’s other non-Congress prime ministers were Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, V.P. Singh, Chandra Shekhar, H.D. Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral, none of whom completed a full term in office, as reported by a web portal.