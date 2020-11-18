Nagula Chavithi 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantras, WhatsApp Messages And Significance

Nagula Chavithi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and it is observed on the fourth day after Diwali during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. Nagula Chavithi is also known as Naga Chaturthi. This festival is mainly celebrated in two Telugu states and in some parts of Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

Nagula Chavithi 2020 falls on November 18th. On this day, women perform special puja to Nag devata or cobra snake. Married women observe fast for the wellbeing of their family members. Devotees offer milk to serpents and pray to it. On this day, a seven-headed Cobra is worshipped. The other gods worshipped on this day are - Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Kaliya, Takshaka, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, and Pingala.

Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat - 9:54 AM to 12:04 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 10 Mins

Chavithi Tithi Begins - 01:17 AM on Nov 18, 2020

Chavithi Tithi Ends - 11.16 Pm on Nov 18, 2020

Significance:

According to a legend, it is believed that Lord Shiva drank the poison to save the universe during Samudra Manthan. It is also said that praying to snakes will give good health. People thank Nag Devata on this day for protecting their fields and crops from rodents.

Mantras to be recited starting Nag Puja

Anantham Vasukim Sesham Padmanabham Cha Kambalam;

Shankhaphalam Dhartharashtram Thakshakam Kaliyam Thatha.

Ethani Nava Namani Naganaam Cha Mahatmanam;

Sayamkale Pathennityam Pratah Kale Viseshatha;

Thasmai Vishabhayam Naasthi Sarvatra Vijayee Bhaveth.

During Nag Puja

Sarva Naagam Preeyatham May Ye Kechith Pruthwithale;

Ye Cha Helimarichistha Yenarthe Divi Samsthitha.

Ye Nadeeshu Mahanaaga Ye Saraswati Gaamina;

Ye Cha Vaapee Thadaageshu Theshu Sarveshu Vai Namah.

Nag Gayatri Mantra

Om Nagakulaya Vidmahe Vishadantaya Dheemahi Thanno Sarpa Prachodayath.

