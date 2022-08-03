Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna's Dance Video Viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna is one of the most popular faces on social media ever since he made cheeky remarks about having small eyes and being single. Now, a video of himself dancing during the Tsungremmong festival is going viral.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "See I can dance too!". In the video, he could be seen dancing in the celebration and also joined the locals in a group dance. He added, "#Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking the blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations." Here is the video.

See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

He is Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Sharing the video of the dance, he even invited people to visit Nagaland to explore its culture and dance. He wrote, "Visit Nagaland to explore its culture and dance along with the local."

Also Read: CLP Bhatti Vikramarka Criticises Rajagopal Reddy's Support To BJP