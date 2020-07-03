KOHIMA: Nagaland has decided to ban dog meat, state Chief Secretary Temjen Toy announced on Friday. The state government has decided to ban the commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of the meat, both cooked and uncooked.

"The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State's Cabinet", Toy tweeted, tagging BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

After image of dogs being sold in the wet markets of Dimapur surfaced online, it caused an uproar.

The Nagaland government took the decision after the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) urged the state to take immediate action by enforcing stringent animal welfare laws against animal abuse and slaughter.

“We are writing with deep concern, shock and horror at recent images that have emerged from ‘animal bazaar’ markets in Dimapur where dogs are seen in terrified conditions, tied up in sacks, waiting at a wet market, for their illegal slaughter, trade and consumption as meat,” FIAPO legal manager Varnika Singh had written to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a letter.

Recently, former Rajya Sabha MP Pritish Nandy appealed on Twitter to his followers to join a movement to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat in Nagaland.

"This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to csngl@nic.in saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants, and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow", he wrote.

People also took to social media urging to sign a petition such as ''Chief minister: Ban dog killing and eating in Nagaland''.