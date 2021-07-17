NABARD Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancies, Last Date to Apply

NABARD, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, has some good news for job seekers. Several positions would be filled, according to the announcement. A notice to this effect was just issued by the firm. A total of 162 positions will be filled, according to the company's announcement.

There are openings for Assistant Manager and Managers. According to the announcement, the application procedure for these positions will begin on the 17th of this month (July). The application deadline is August 7th. The announcement stated that eligible and interested applicants should apply on the official website before that date.

The recruitment procedure for these positions will be broken down into three stages. The Preliminary Exam is the first. Then there'll be the Mains, followed by interviews to narrow down the candidates.

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager Grade A (Raj Language Service): 5

Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol and Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service): 7

Assistant Manager Grade A: Candidates with a Bachelor's degree with 60% marks from any recognized university/institution should apply for these jobs. 55% marks for SC / ST / PWD candidates. Or candidates who have done PG with 55% marks from a recognized university can also apply for these jobs. SC / ST / PWD candidates need to achieve 50% marks.

Manager Grade B: Candidates who have completed Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University / Institute with 60% marks can apply for these jobs. SC, ST / PWD candidates need to get 55% marks. Or those who have done PG with 55% marks (50% for SC / ST) marks can also apply.