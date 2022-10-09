Mysuru: Tipu Express Renamed as Wodeyar Express, Owaisi Reacts

Mysuru: Railway board has renamed Tipu Express, a popular train on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, as the Wodeyar Express, in a tribute to erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. The news was shared by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s Twitter page. The local MP had given a representation to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year.

“Good news on Friday! Now instead of Tipu Express "Wodeyar Express" will serve you!! Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express"!!! Thank you Ashwini Vaishnav @AshwiniVaishnawji and Prahlad Joshi @JoshiPralhad for supporting this effort sir!, ” Pratap Simha tweeted.

While many in the Opposition have questioned the Railway Ministry’s move. JD(S) leader KV Mallesh said the removal of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan’s name from the train is “an effort isolate the Muslim community”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MLC Thimmaiah condemned the renaming of Bengaluru-Mysuru train. He said the BJP government could have named another train after Wodeyar.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the renaming of Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express. He said “Tipu irks BJP because he waged 3 wars against its British masters.”