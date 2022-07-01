MVA Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Suspension of Eknath Shinde, 15 Rebel MLAs

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the suspension of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till the deputy speaker decides the disqualification petitions filed against them.

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has sought the suspension of newly inducted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 more rebel MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification

The plea also seeks an order restraining them "from entering the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or participating in any proceeding related to the House till the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them."

While Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter in the apex court for urgent hearing, the court listed it for 11 July, when it will also resume hearing the pleas by the rebels regarding the disqualification proceedings against them.

