MV Ganga Vilas: Your 10-point Guide on World’s Longest Cruise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world’s longest cruise, MV Ganga Vilas on January 13, Friday. This cruise will start a new era in river cruise tourism in India. The luxury cruiser will take you through some of the most popular cultural and religious places in the country.

MV Ganga Vilas — the world’s longest river cruise will cover 50 tourist spots in India

The tourist spots include World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam

MV Ganga Vilas to begin its journey from Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Assam’s Dibrugarh on March 1

The luxury cruiser will sail around 3,200 km in 51 days

The cruise ship has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists

It will cross 27 river systems including three major rivers Ganga, Meghna and Bharmaputra in five Indian states and Bangladesh

Tickets for MV Ganga Vilas cruise can be booked on Antara Luxury River Cruises website

The per day per head charge on the cruise is Rs 24,692.25 ($300)

For the 51 days Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey, the cruise ticket will cost more than Rs 12.59 lakh ($153000)

32 tourists from Switzerland will be part of cruiser’s maiden voyage

