The holy month of Ramadan 2022 or Ramzan 2022 begins in India on April 2. The crescent moon was sighted in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Chennai, Lucknow and other places in India.

Several Central Moon Sighting Committees ( Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee) in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh had deployed special teams in various cities to sight the crescent moon after sunset on April 2, 2022 and after receiving the inputs of moon sighting the committees announced the arrival of Ramadan month.

Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari announced that the first of Ramadan falls on Sunday, April 3, 2022 and first fast will be observed on April 3, 2022.As the crescent moon marked the arrival of Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic calendar (1443 Hijri), Taraweeh ( special prayers ) started in all the mosques across the country.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said moon has been sighted. A month long holy Ramzan to begin from April 3 Sunday. #MOONSIGHTING #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/gYgDmNrvOu — Rajeev Mullick (@rmulko) April 2, 2022

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and spend their time praying to Allah (God) for their spiritual growth, seeking His forgiveness and doing charity.

Ramadan started a day earlier in Saudi Arabia, Middle Eastern countries, the UK, the US and elsewhere as the crescent moon was sighted on Friday evening.