Patna: In times of discord between communities and attempts to divide people, a Muslim family in Bihar has tried its best to keep the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb alive by donating a land parcel for construction of the world’s larget Hindu temple —Virat Ramayan Mandir. The piece of land, located in Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in the state, is worth 2.5 crore rupees.

A local businessman Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan has donated the land to Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust which is undertaking the construction project. Ishtiaq and his family members donated 23 Katha of land to the temple trust on Wednesday at the registrar’s office in East Champaran.

The chief of Mahavir Mandir Trust Acharya Kishore Kunal said Ishtiaq and his family have set a great example of social harmony and strengthen the bond of brotherhood between two communities.

He said Ishtiaq had earlier donated his land on the main road at a subsidised rate which made other people to come forward and donate their lands for the construction of a massive temple in the region. Kishore said so far the trust has acquired 100-acre land and they need another 25 acres of land to begin the construction of the temple.

The Virat Ramayan Mandir is said to be a dream project as it will be one of the tallest and largest temples in the world. Mahavir Mandir Trust said the height of the temple will be 250 feet and while its width is 540 feet. It is coming up on the banks of river Devaki. The technical experts and skilled craftsmen who are currently constructing the new Parliament House will be hired to construct the massive temple which will be durable for 250 years.