Muslim American Couple Marries In Hindu Style After 18 Years Of Nikah In UP

A Muslim American couple dreamt of getting married as per Hindu traditions. And their dream came true. Kiyamah Din Khalifa, a US national, and his girlfriend Kesha Khalifa were born and brought up in Muslim families and they got married in the famous Trilochan temple on Saturday in full public view. The couple already had a nikah 18 years ago and have nine children. Kiyamah Din Khalifa and Kesha Khalifa, were on a tour of India and they fell in love with the culture and traditions of the country and decided to get married as per Hindu customs.

Kiyamah said he did not regret his decision. "In fact, I am thankful to the local priest and everyone who helped us realise our dream of getting married as per Hindu tradition."

Khalifa said, "Our last tour was truly inspiring. But still, we didn’t think we would be getting married this way. It was only a few days back when we were planning our visit to Varanasi that we talked about it and my girlfriend said yes."

According to the priest of the temple, Ravi Shankar Giri, "The couple is in their 40s and they are already married according to Muslim traditions." Kiyamah Din Khalifa said that he is the father of nine children. Kesha Khalifa stated that her grandfather is a Hindu of Indian origin.

Also Read: BTS V Won't Regret His Actions, Deets Inside