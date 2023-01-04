Murugha Mutt Case: Medical Examination of Victims Rules Out Penetration

Chitradurga : In a major development in the Murugha Mutt case, the medical examination of two victims showed that there was no sexual penetration and the hymen of the two girls was intact, according to Deccan Herald.

Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last year after two girls alleged that the Lingayat seer sexually assaulted them.

While recording the statements before counsellors, the girls said that there were multiple instances of sexual penetration by the seer. Surprisingly, one of the girls initially objected to the physical examination, however, the victim later agreed to it.

The chief medical officer of Chitradurga district hospital was tasked with the medical examination of the girls. The medical officer ruled out sexual penetration and concluded that the victim’s hymen was intact.

Following protests from Dalit and student organisations, Lingayat seer was arrested on September 1. The seer refuted all the allegations levelled against him. Chitradurga police had filed a chargesheet and the chargesheet stated that the seer drugged and abused the girls staying in the Murugha Mutt hostel.

