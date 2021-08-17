Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Check St. Xavier's Cut Off Percentage for HSC Arts

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Today, August 17, Mumbai University issued the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions to various programmes. Candidates can access the list on the university's website, as well as the websites of the individual colleges. Today, at 11 a.m., the list was made public.

For HSC Arts, St Xavier's College has listed a score of 98 per cent. The merit list for various courses has been issued by KPB Hinduja College of Commerce. The cut-offs for business, science, and the arts, respectively, are 93 per cent, 85.50 per cent, and 83.67 per cent for BMS. BAF has a cut-off of 91.50 per cent, whereas BFM has a cut-off of 91.33 per cent. BCom (regular) has a cut-off of 90.33. The cut-off for the BSc-IT is 85%.

How to Check the Merit List for Mumbai University Admissions in 2021

Step 1: Go to the link, which is the university's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Mumbai University Admissions 2021 option.

Step 3: Fill in the login information and click "Submit."

Step 4: On the screen, the first merit list will appear.

Students who complete their application forms, as well as their pre-admission registration forms, by August 14 will be able to proceed with the admission process. The online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will go on till August 25 at 3 pm.

The second merit list will be issued at 7 p.m. on August 25, 2021, followed by online verification and fee payment from August 26 to 30 at 3 p.m. Finally, on August 30, 2021, the third merit list will be released, with online document verification and fee payment accessible from September 1 through September 4, 2021.

The cut-off for the BA programme at Mithibai College in 2019 was 95.24 per cent. The BCom (Hons) degree at Poddar College in Matunga has a 94% requirement. The cut-offs for the Arts and Science programmes were 86.31 per cent and 89.80 per cent, respectively.