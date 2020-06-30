MUMBAI: Mumbai's Taj hotel management received a bomb threat call from a person who claimed to be a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. The call was made at around 12.30 am on Tuesday, June 30.

According to reports, a staff working in the reputed Taj hotel received the call at 12.30 am. Frightened by the call, he informed the management.

The hotel's management immediately approached Mumbai police. Police beefed up security in the hotel's premises, and they had also blocked all the roads leading to the hotel.

The Intelligence department found that the call came from Pakistan's Karachi.

Police have started an investigation into the issue.

Police said that the caller had threatened the management to carry out a terrorist attack on Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The statement of the hotel staffer who received the call has also been recorded.

Earlier in 2008, Mumbai Taj hotel had become the victim of the 26/11 terror attack, which is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on India.

A total of 166 people were killed and 300 were injured when 10 terrorists from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008.