Mumbai: Savarkar’s Grandson Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for ‘Insulting’ Hindutva Icon

Mumbai: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of ‘insulting’ the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Hindutva idealogue’s grandson, has filed a complaint against the Congress leader on Thursday, police said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police station. In his complaint, he has demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole should be booked for ‘making similar statements’.

Meanwhile, police said that no FIR has been registered yet and they are investigating the case.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra criticised Savarkar and said he allegedly wrote a mercy petition out of fear. Speaking to reporters at Wadegaon in Maharashtra;s Akola district, showed documents from 1920 and claimed one of the documents is a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

Couple of days earlier, at a Tribal Convention in Hingoli, Rahul had claimed Savarkar was a British pensioner who worked against the Congress party.

“In Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter and told the British to forgive him and release him from jail. Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British, he worked against Congress. After coming out of jail he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is, he fought against the British when he was 24 years old,” Rahul Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)