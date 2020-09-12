A 62-year-old retired naval officer was attacked by Shiv Sena workers for sharing a cartoon on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday. Police said that the incident took place in the Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali.

An official said that, "Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at the hospital."

The FIR was registered at the Samta Nagar police station. At the time, Dilip Sawant, North Area Additional Commissioner, had told that the action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

Police have arrested Shiv Sena's local shakha pramukh, Kamlesh Kadam, and Sena worker Sanjay Manjre, who is suspected of participating in the attack.

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested six people and a case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar has shared a video on social media that shows six men attacking the man. Here is the video.