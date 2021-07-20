Mumbai on Red Alert For Heavy Rains: Look How Mumbaikars Are Struggling

Jul 20, 2021, 12:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Mumbai, indicating heavy rains at isolated places in the city. On Sunday and Monday, several areas of Mumbai along with its neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar and Raigad witnessed heavy rains.

Mumbai had incessant rains for the second time in the matter of two days claiming over 30 lives in the metropolis. Authorities said that the railway bridge in Vasind was submerged and 25 villages were cut off, while the condition of bridges in many places is similar.

Even the Central Railway (CR) was forced to suspend its suburban train operations on the Main Line three times. With the transport suspension, people who stepped out are facing a lot of struggles to reach their destination. See how Twitterati feels about the situation in Mumbai.

Advertisement
Back to Top