MUMBAI: Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday, causing flood-like situation and waterlogging in several parts of the financial capital. The city received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours yesterday, recording 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that Mumbai city and nearby suburbs are “very likely” to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 hours. The rains will be accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph with the possibility of thunder and lightning in some areas, IMD said.

One of the worst-affected areas was South Mumbai where areas were waterlogged. However no casualties were reported. Mumbai’s Colaba received 331.8mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Visuals emerged of water logging, trees being collapsed, partial house collapse and also signages of prominent buildings flying away.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Rzd0ufnJMV — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened temporary shelters for stranded passengers and others at its schools.

Water also entered JJ Hospital which was later cleared by the BMC.

The torrential rains caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul.

Due to the incessant rains in Maharashtra, 16 NDRF teams have been pre-positioned for rescue operations. Five teams are positioned in Mumbai, four at Kolhapur, two in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad, NDRF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said.