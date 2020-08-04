MUMBAI: Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains and waterlogging on Tuesday morning as IMD issued a weather alert asking citizens to remain indoors on August 4 and August 5. The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.

Heavy showers caused water-logging at several places in the city and disrupted local train services and road traffic movement.

"Due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburban region and prediction of (more) heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state government offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai suburban region today, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in an official communication.

BMC Commissioner told a news agency that 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours and called it a flood-like situation.

Local train services were suspended on certain routes due to inundation on tracks after heavy overnight downpour.

The Bombay High Court has adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases on Tuesday in view of heavy rains that lashed city overnight and in morning.

A portion of road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali east. However no casualties were reported. In Santacruz east, four people including two girls fell in the Vakola Nallah following a house collapse incident due to heavy rains today morning. While one girl was rescued and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, but one female and two girls are still missing, said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale, as reported by a leading daily.

A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.