Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leaves 25 Dead

At least 25 people were killed in Mumbai on Sunday due to heavy rains. Mumbai bore the brunt of a heavy downpour with many streets turning into virtual rivers. As the situation turned critical, NDRF teams were also pressed into the service. Seventeen people have been killed and many others feared trapped under the debris after a wall collapsed in Chembur. In another incident, five people have been killed and two were injured in Vikhroli.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik reacted over the Chembur wall collapse incident and said that "We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately. BMC will investigate this incident."

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed grief over the deaths in incidents at Chembur & Vikhroli due to heavy rains and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free treatment would be given to the injured.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery." PMO also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Rs.50,000 will be given to the injured.