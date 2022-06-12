Mumbai Police to Record Nupur Sharma Statement on This Date

Mumbai police have summoned suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who will appear at the Pydhonie police station on June 25, according to officials.

The summons was issued by Mumbai police in connection with the investigation and recording of Sharma's statement. Police had previously filed a case against her based on a complaint from Raza Academy.

This comes as the controversy surrounding suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments about Prophet Muhammad, which created global outrage. Several countries, including Malaysia, Kuwait, and Pakistan, have condemned recent comments made by a BJP leader. While Nupur Sharma spoke during a television debate, another leader, Naveen Jindal, made a controversial post on Twitter.

Over the remarks, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in charge Naveen Jindal. The party issued a statement emphasising its contempt for any religious personality.