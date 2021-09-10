Mumbai Police Ban Ganesh Processions, Section 144 Imposed till Sep 19

Covid-19 is blurring the city's Ganesh celebration for the second year in a row year. As a result, the Maharashtra government has implemented a series of Covid-related restrictions to limit the virus's spread. The Mumbai police has issued orders under CrPC section 144 banning gatherings of five or more people between September 10 and September 19. The local government has prohibited all religious procession during the 10-day Ganesh Mahotsav. Lord Ganesha worshippers can view Ganesh idols over the internet or on television. There are about 12,000 sarvajanik (community) mandals and over two lakh houses in Mumbai where the deity's statues are placed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a local authority in Mumbai, has announced new Ganpati celebration norms. Physical darshan at public pandals has been forbidden, and the number of participants in processions during the festivities has been limited, according to the new rule.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) published rules on Tuesday stating that there would be no more than 10 persons in processions of public mandals for carrying home the deity's idols and during their immersion, and no more than five for family Ganpatis.

The guidelines said "Masks should be worn by all devotees, and social distance should be maintained. In addition, the 10 subjects must have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination and completed the study 15 days after receiving the second dosage." The BMC has urged residents to keep the event simple in the light of an increase in the number of new coronavirus illnesses and fears of a third wave.

The mandals that are within the Covid-19 containment zones will have to make plans for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the pandal premises or postpone it.