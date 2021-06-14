Mumbai: Petrol Sold At Rs. 1 Per Litre In Dombivli

On the occasion of state Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray's birthday, the supporters and members of Shiv Sena party distributed petrol at Rs 1 per litre. The incident took place in Dombivli. Nearly 1200 motorists received petrol at a rupee per litre per person.

The petrol was distributed by Yogesh Mahatre, the youth leader from Dombivli at Usma Petrol Pump, located in Dombivli MIDC area from 10 am to 2 pm whereas Arvind Valekar in Ambernath distributed petrol to the people at cost of Rs. 50 per litre per person.

Dipesh Mhatre, a Shiv sena corporator said that, "With the increase in the price of petrol every next day, people are not in a position to afford it. No one is ready to see the problem faced by the common man. A resident of Dombivli daily travels for work to Mumbai. With trains not allowed for private sectors, commuters prefer going by their own vehicles. To travel to Mumbai daily, three to four litres of petrol is required which costs around Rs 400."

He said that they have decided to distribute petrol at Rs 1 from 10am to 12pm as a symbolic protest but the crowd increased and so extended the time till 2 pm. He further added that more than 1200 people have benefited.